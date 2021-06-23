Nobody's Girl tackle a wealth of sociopolitical topics in their new song "Promised Land." It's premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen.

The trio — BettySoo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis, each established solo singer-songwriters — penned "Promised Land" a couple years ago, in BettySoo's living room, they remember. They'd been talking about the current political climate in the United States, and were inspired to cover a variety of things they'd never written about together: Native voting rights, homelessness, gun violence and more.

"We're all wakin' up from the same lost dream / Starin' at the great divide ... Lookin' to the left, lookin' to the right," the three sing in gorgeous harmony. "I only see what I can see ... From where I stand, this doesn't look like the promised land."

"It was important to us, though, to bring focus back to hope and the beautiful potential of our country," Nobody's Girl share, "which is why we chose to pull the title from the last line of the song: “This could still be the promised land.”"

"Promised Land" comes from Nobody's Girl's self-titled debut album, which follows a 2018 EP, Waterline. BettySoo, Loebe and Pettis recorded the project in Texas, working with Grammy-winning producer Michael Ramos and a variety of Austin-based talent.

Nobody's Girl formed "by accident," Loebe says, joking but also offering a nugget of truth. The three artists have 15 solo albums between them but became a group after they organized a brief tour together in late 2017. It was supposed to be a one-time thing, but an overnight writing retreat, arranged by their now-record label, Lucky Hound Music, turned into a record deal for them as a trio.

"In a lot of ways, I think of Nobody’s Girl as a super-fun project that lets us blow off steam, because it gives us a whole different channel to tap into," Loebe says. "But most of all, I’m always really moved by the power of what we're able to access as a trio: Just the power of three voices onstage together, carrying the same message.”

Nobody's Girl is due out on July 30. Visit WeAreNobodysGirl.com for more details.