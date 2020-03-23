Story Behind the Song: Niko Moon, ‘Good Time’

Niko Moon's debut single, "Good Time," perfectly expresses his message of enjoying life and savoring every moment with the loved ones who matter most. Moon is an established songwriter who has written tunes for the likes of Rascal Flatts and the Zac Brown Band, and he originally wrote the song planning to pitch it to other country artists.

However, with a few tweaks to the demo, the singer realized that the track was the perfect addition to his upcoming project. The song went on to be the title track of his 2020 EP, Good Time.

Read on to learn more about how the song came to be, as told by Moon himself.

We actually got together to write to pitch to other country artists. And when we got done writing the song, it was really cool, and had kind of this R&B, soul-type thing to it. We pitched it, and the demo didn't really get any attention or anything like that.

And then about a year later, when I started making my album, I remembered that song. I thought, "You know, if a line or two was changed here and a line or two was changed there, and we sped it up and kind of put my vibe on it, this would be a really great song for the album and would fit in well with all the other songs."

Because it really does -- out of all the songs, lyrically, it sums up exactly what I'm trying to say to the world, and the message I'm trying to bring. And it's the simplest message ever: Life is short! Have a good time. Life is stressful enough as it is.

I just wanna help people, if they're a little stressed out or whatever, be able to come to a show and just for that hour, forget about it for a moment, and have fun with their family and friends.