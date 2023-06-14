Has pop star Niall Horan gone country? The former One Direction member performed an impressive, stripped-down cover of Zach Bryan's breakout hit, "Something in the Orange," while visiting the SiriusXM studios.

The unexpected cover earned a stamp of approval from Bryan himself, who shared some kind words about Horan on Twitter.

"It was so cool meeting Niall in London and meeting his friends, he was so so sick and insanely kind to all the boys," Bryan writes.

Watch below:

Horan stopped by the SiriusXM studios to discuss his latest album The Show, released on June 9, with SiriusXM Hits 1 host Mikey Piff. Although his latest record leans firmly into a pop-rock sound, the 29-year-old has dipped his feet in the country genre a few times over the years.

In 2018, Horan teamed up with Maren Morris for "Seeing Blind," the upbeat duet from his debut solo studio album Flicker. In March, he surprised fans at the C2C Festival in London by joining Thomas Rhett for a duet version of Niall's hit 2017 single, "Slow Hands."

During his stint serving as a celebrity judge on The Voice, Horan also forged friendships with co-star Blake Shelton and his Season 24 replacement, Reba McEntire, whom he recently called an "icon."

“It was an honor to work with Reba McEntire," he told NBC in March. "Just to even be in the same room as her. She's a legend. She transcends country music."