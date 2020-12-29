New Year, New You, New Music: A Playlist

It's not just any new year that we're kicking off: It's the end of 2020 that's launching, and what better way to ring it in than with a country soundtrack?

Whether your last year was actually fairly decent (you know, besides the pandemic) or one you'd like to leave in the dust (we're guessing that's most of us!), we've got the theme songs racked up for moving on, beginning again, and making the coming year one to remember.

From new beginnings such as Brooks & Dunn's "Brand New Man" retake with Luke Combs and Dolly Parton's "Starting Over Again" to the end goal of dying a "... Happy Man" like Thomas Rhett, this playlist offers up the spectrum of goals and resolutions.

Press play below on the Spotify playlist that will help you kick off the new year with more than three hours of moving on music.