New Year, New Music: 2022’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

While readjusting to life amid a global pandemic, many artists have spent recent months in the studio readying new music. The 2022 new releases calendar is packed with albums from some of fans' favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists.

Brent Cobb, Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Cauthen, Dolly Parton, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the artists who have already announced full-length records to be released in the new year.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2022's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.

2022's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums

January

Jan. 14: The Lumineers, Brightside

Jan. 14: Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street

Jan. 14: Jamestown Revival, Young Man

Jan. 14: Jacob Bryant, Bar Stool Preacher

Jan. 14: Eliza Gilkyson, Songs From the River Wind

Jan. 21: Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album

Jan. 21: Anna Ash, Sleeper

Jan. 21: Greensky Bluegrass, Stress Dreams

Jan. 21: Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line

Jan. 21: Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here

Jan. 21: Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be

Jan. 21: Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy

Jan. 21: The Whitmore Sisters, Ghost Stories

Jan. 28: Brent Cobb, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…

Jan. 28: John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down

Jan. 28: Rod + Rose, Rod + Rose

Jan. 28: Adam Shoenfeld, All the Birds Sing



February

Feb. 11: Joe Nichols, Good Day for Living

Feb. 11: The Cactus Blossoms, One Day

Feb. 11: Big Thief, Ragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Feb. 18: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Life on Earth

Feb. 18: Shovels & Rope, Manticore

Feb. 18: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Nightroamer

Feb. 18: The Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud

Feb. 25: Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside

March

March 7: Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run

April

April 1: Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down

April 8: Jack White, Fear of the Dawn

April 22: Old Crow Medicine Show, Paint This Town

April 22: Jason Aldean, Macon, Georgia

May

TBA

June

TBA

July

July 22: Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA