New Year, New Music: 2022’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
While readjusting to life amid a global pandemic, many artists have spent recent months in the studio readying new music. The 2022 new releases calendar is packed with albums from some of fans' favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists.
Brent Cobb, Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Cauthen, Dolly Parton, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the artists who have already announced full-length records to be released in the new year.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2022's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.
2022's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums
January
Jan. 14: The Lumineers, Brightside
Jan. 14: Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street
Jan. 14: Jamestown Revival, Young Man
Jan. 14: Jacob Bryant, Bar Stool Preacher
Jan. 14: Eliza Gilkyson, Songs From the River Wind
Jan. 21: Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album
Jan. 21: Anna Ash, Sleeper
Jan. 21: Greensky Bluegrass, Stress Dreams
Jan. 21: Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line
Jan. 21: Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here
Jan. 21: Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be
Jan. 21: Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy
Jan. 21: The Whitmore Sisters, Ghost Stories
Jan. 28: Brent Cobb, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…
Jan. 28: John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down
Jan. 28: Rod + Rose, Rod + Rose
Jan. 28: Adam Shoenfeld, All the Birds Sing
February
Feb. 11: Joe Nichols, Good Day for Living
Feb. 11: The Cactus Blossoms, One Day
Feb. 11: Big Thief, Ragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Feb. 18: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Life on Earth
Feb. 18: Shovels & Rope, Manticore
Feb. 18: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Nightroamer
Feb. 18: The Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud
Feb. 25: Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside
March
March 7: Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run
April
April 1: Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down
April 8: Jack White, Fear of the Dawn
April 22: Old Crow Medicine Show, Paint This Town
April 22: Jason Aldean, Macon, Georgia
May
TBA
June
TBA
July
July 22: Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive
August
TBA
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA