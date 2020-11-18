New Music Roundup: 2021’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

Live music may be largely on hold right now, but plenty of artists are still finding ways to create. Time off the road and at home means time to write and record new music, which in turn means that fans can expect new albums from some of their favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists in 2021.

Morgan Wallen will share new music right out of the gate -- and a double album at that! Aaron Lee Tasjan has a new record planned for early February, and Thomas Rhett has hinted that his fifth studio project is on its way, too. Dan + Shay and Eric Church are also among the artists from whom fans can expect new albums in 2021, though, as with Rhett, their exact plans are still under wraps.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2021's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases; you can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.

2021's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums

January

Jan. 4: Steve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.

Jan. 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous

Jan. 8: Barry Gibb and Various Artists, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1

Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, Pink Slip EP

February

Feb 5: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Rumored Releases

Chris Young

Dan + Shay

Eric Church

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett