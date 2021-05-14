Songwriter-artist trio Nashvillains cruise the Tennessee backroads in their new "Who Don't" music video. The band says clip, premiering exclusively on The Boot, allowed them a chance to lean into their country roots.

Directed by Brian Vaughn and shot in Franklin, Tenn., the video finds the group living it up at a field party, enthralling a crowd with their performance -- or is it all a dream? Eagle-eyed viewers will spot Steve Dorff, who produced the song, and country rapper Big Smo, a friend of the band, along with Nashvillains member Troy Johnson's son ... and some gorgeous, classic cars.

"This video really showcases the energy of a Nashvillains performance and a brief glimpse into our roots as country boys," says band member Brett Boyett. "We had an amazing time blowing it out with Brian and his crew. There's nothing like cruising in a Caddy down a Tennessee backroad, and we're really proud of how the video turned out."

The video ends with a tribute to late songwriter Andrew Dorff -- Steve's son -- who co-wrote "Who Don't" with Brad Tursi of Old Dominion and Corey Crowder. The younger Dorff died in 2016, at the age of 40.

"It took the better part of a year to cherry-pick my favorite songs from Andrew’s catalog. The legacy is in his songs, and I work really hard at trying to keep that going -- his catalog keeps living and breathing," says Steve Dorff. ""Who Don’t" is one I always felt was hooky and could be a hit with the right artist. I always say what makes a hit is that marriage between a song and an artist, the right song and the right voice."

Nashvillains -- Colorado native Boyett, Texas native Johnson and Kentucky native Scott Lindsey -- have, collectively, had their songs cut by Trace Adkins, James Taylor and many others. Boyett and Lindsey first met in a writing session; Boyett then recruited Lindsey for the group after learning they shared a publishing company.

Nashvillains are working toward their debut album as a trio. Visit NashvillainsBand.com for more.