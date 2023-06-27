NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's mother-in-law, father-in-law and nephew were all killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide at a home in Muskogee, Okla., on Monday night (June 26).

Dr. Jack Janway, 69, Terry Janway, 68, and Dalton Janway, 11, died at the Janway family home.

The Janways are parents to Chandra Janway, a former model who married Johnson in 2004. Fox 23 News in Tulsa, Okla., reported the news first, adding that police became involved when Terry called 911 after 9PM to report a disturbance.

When police arrived, they saw a person lying in the hallway inside the front door.

Upon entering, they heard gunshots from inside the house.

Police believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before turning the gun on herself.

Johnson is scheduled to race in Chicago this weekend. He's kept a small schedule of races since his 2020 retirement — this weekend's race would have been just his fourth of the season.

Marlon Coleman, the mayor of Muskogee, shares that Jack Janway was a well-known chiropractor in town whom he knew, and with whom he was a patient. A motive for the killings is not clear. The television station notes that Terry Janway had previously lost a son named Jordan in a 2014 skydiving accident.

Who Is Jimmie Johnson's Wife?

Chandra Janway Johnson (nickname: Chani) was frequently by her husband's side as he won races and NASCAR championships throughout his legendary career. In 2006, she helped found the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which focuses on K-12 public education funding and spent most of her time working on that program.

The Oklahoma native is 44 years old, and with Johnson has two daughters, 9-year-old Lydia and 12-year-old Genevieve. She's not very active on social media, but he often shares family photos.