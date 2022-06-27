Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

It was a weekend that won't soon be forgotten for Tennesseans, NASCAR fans, country music fans and my family and me. Nashville was host to Nascar's Ally 400 and it was a day to remember. It started out when me, my 3-year-old daughter and my wife, Kristen, hit the infield at the Nashville Superspeedway for the pre-race Brothers Osborne show.

T.J. and John Osborne put on a show like none other — they owned the stage and the crowd. T.J. Osborne's voice cuts through so clean and deep, John is amazing on the guitar and vocals as well, and they sounded just like the record. It was well over 100 degrees on the track and infield, but Brothers Osborne made it feel even hotter. At the end of their set, they threw out their guitar picks into the crowd, and my daughter, Libby, caught one. Day made.

Then came the driver introductions. It was here where I ran into Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn. They were both rocking vintage NASCAR shirts and were so excited to be there. I had my daughter up on my shoulders and Kane stopped to take a picture with me and ask how I was doing, then he went to go do some TV stuff. It was like everywhere I looked, there were country artists. I was walking to the restroom and saw Shay from Dan + Shay. We said what's up and he said he was so excited to be here, as was I.

Morgan Wallen was on hand and was in the pits talking with some of the drivers. I tried to get a picture with him and say hello, but he had some serious security. It was interesting to see how intertwined NASCAR and country music really are. All the country artists that were on hand were all chatting it up with the drivers.

The race itself was filled with action as usual and did not disappoint. It was my daughter's first ever in car NASCAR race, and with her noise cancelling headphones, she had the most fun of her life. She even got to meet Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

Check out all the pictures from the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.