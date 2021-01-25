Morgan Wallen is continuing to set records in country music. With his sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album, the singer debuted at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200, with 265,000 units sold in its first week, and now reigns over the chart for a second consecutive week.

Dangerous also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making Wallen the first artist to debut at the top of the Top Country Albums and Hot Country Songs charts at the same time. On the digital front, the Tennessee native broke multiple records, including scoring the highest streaming week for a country album in history and setting Spotify's biggest all-time first-day stream record for a country album. He set the same record on Apple Music, along with scoring the biggest first week for a country album in history on the platform, and also had the most first-week streams on Amazon Music for any country album in its history.

Billboard also reports that Dangerous had the third-biggest debut streaming week for an album behind Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift's Folklore. While Wallen is breaking records in the digital sphere, six of the album's 30 tracks are sitting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, including the fan favorite "Wasted on You," which also cracked the Top 10 on the all-encompassing Billboard Hot 100; Wallen's current single "7 Summers;" and Dangerous' lead single, "More Than My Hometown," which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“This is absolutely insane,” Wallen says. “Thank you to the fans for making this one of the best weeks of my life. When we decided to go for it with a double album, I knew we were taking a risk, but I believed in the music and hoped it would be something y’all loved. This goes way beyond any of my expectations."

