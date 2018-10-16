Morgan Wallen Brings the Heartbreak in Stripped-Down ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Performance [WATCH]

Morgan Wallen is breaking down his latest single "Whiskey Glasses" for Taste of Country's RISERS series. Readers can press play above to watch a stripped-down, acoustic version of the catchy breakup tune.

Wallen's trademark mullet is on display and his gritty, soulful voice shines through in the intimate delivery of his new single; he's accompanied by a backup guitarist and harmony singer while playing an acoustic guitar himself. Wallen makes "Whiskey Glasses," written by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish, his own with his recognizable Tennessee drawl, while the song's relatable lyrics of add to the song's appeal.

"I can speak for everybody in saying we've all been through a breakup to where you didn't want it to be over," Wallen tells ToC about "Whiskey Glasses" and what it takes to survive a breakup.

"Whiskey Glasses" is the second single off of Wallen's debut album, If I Know Me; it follows his hit debut single, "Up Down," a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Wallen has spent time on the road with FGL and Luke Bryan, holding his own with the big dogs of country music after getting his start on Season 6 of The Voice in 2014.

Wallen is the third member of Taste of Country's RISERS class in 2018. He's following in the talented footsteps of Devin Dawson and Lindsay Ell, who were spotlighted earlier this year.