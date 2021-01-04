Morgan Wallen had his fair share of troubles in 2020, but he looked back on the turbulent year with gratitude in a post to social media on New Year's Day on Friday (Jan. 1), reflecting, "All in all, I’m far too blessed to complain."

Wallen's challenges in 2020 included an arrest in Nashville in May following an incident at Kid Rock's downtown bar. A judge declined to prosecute Wallen on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct in July. In October, Saturday Night Live producers ended up scrapping Wallen's planned debut appearance after viral videos of the singer partying maskless with fans in multiple different locations after attending a University of Alabama football game made the rounds on Twitter and TikTok. He got to perform on the show on Dec. 5, where he also appeared in a sketch that spoofed his viral video.

"I could easily have a bad attitude towards the year, and I do in some ways," the singer writes, but he says that he woke up in a "reflective spirit" on the first day of 2021, and goes on to share some of the bright spots of his year with fans.

Wallen became a father in July, welcoming a son named Indigo Wilder with his ex-fiancee. He cites his son's birth first among the year's highlights, calling it "the most incredible, scary, beautiful thing of my life."

"He is healthy, happy, hell he’s even funny already," Wallen writes. "I know I'm always gonna be a little wild and crazy, but I pray that he knows my heart and that I show him a fraction of the love of Jesus my dad and mama have shown me."

Wallen says his tough year taught him the importance of friendships, adding, "I hold my real ones and my family at a higher value than I ever have before." He also cites his career as a bright spot of 2020, during which he scored a pair of hits with "More Than My Hometown" and "7 Summers" and won New Artist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

"That’s because of y’all," he writes, adding, "I don’t think I can ever put into words how grateful I am that y’all appreciate it the way you do ... I truly love y’all and I hope 2021 is better for us all. God bless y’all and God bless country music. Amen."