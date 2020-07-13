Surprise! Morgan Wallen is a dad. The country singer announced the arrival of his first child, a son, on Monday night (July 13), via Instagram.

Indigo "Indie" Wilder was born on Friday (July 10), his father shares; according to an Instagram post from his mom, Katie Smith, he was born weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.

"Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not," Wallen writes in sharing the news with fans. "This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense."

Smith and Wallen were at one point engaged, according to her past Instagram Stories. In his Instagram post, Wallen promises to "be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves."

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me," he writes.

"I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy," the country star concludes, adding thanks to those who have congratulated him on his new status as a parent. "He’s healthy and happy and while I’m typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now ... I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one."