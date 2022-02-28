Morgan Wade burst onto the Americana scene shortly after the release of her Thirty Tigers debut in March 2021. Reckless, one of the first records produced by Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, sold 3,000 copies in its first week and climbed to number 14 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers Chart.

By August 2021, the Floyd, Va. native inked a record deal with Sony, and her ascent into mainstream country radio continued. She reissued her debut record with six additional tracks in January 2022, which included a new single, "Run," and a cover of Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds." That success has led her to a busy touring schedule for the remainder of 2022, which includes shows with country radio stalwarts like Chris Stapleton and Riley Green.

Reckless was an album that took nearly four years to fully realize its' potential, and it stands as one of the greatest country debuts of the past decade. While Wade recorded a rare collection of songs with The Stepbrothers before launching her solo project, The Boot will focus on the latter for the purposes of this list.

Read on to see our picks for Morgan Wade's 5 best songs, so far: