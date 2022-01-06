Morgan Wade Yearns to Break Free in Stellar New Track ‘Run’ [LISTEN]

On Jan. 28, Morgan Wade's breakout debut record Reckless will be rereleased with six new tracks, including the standout new single "Run."

Wade gently describes the heaviness of trudging through another day while wanting to break out of the situation that's been weighing her down. She contemplates her yearning for change, along with the path that led her there.

"So many places that I ain’t been / All I know is I was living my life for him / We could fly, we could leave this town / Bury these memories that been holding us down," she affirms.

Whether you are trying to reshape your identity after a relationship falls apart or simply wishing for a fresh start, "Run" is an honest, raw and personal proclamation that we can all connect with. Listen to the full song below.

Reckless was originally released independently by Wade in March 2021 and charted within the Top 20 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The Virginia native tapped Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden and Grammy Award-winning musician Paul Ebersold as co-producers for the record, which fearlessly tackles a myriad of complicated human struggles and experiences. Its garnered widespread critical acclaim, including being named as one of The Boot's 50 Best Albums and EPs of 2021 from Country, Americana + More.

Along with "Run," the deluxe edition of Reckless will include a cover of Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" and four unreleased original tracks. Fans will be able to catch her out on the road for the majority of early 2022, with dates scheduled across the U.S. along with a performance at the UK's C2C Festival. You can find additional info about Wade's tour schedule via her official website.