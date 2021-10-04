Morgan Evans’ New EP Will Be Filled with a Whole Lotta Love

Morgan Evans has no trouble singing love songs — that's perhaps no surprise, since he's firmly in love with his wife, fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini. However, he has much more love to give, and he’s infusing some of it into a brand-new EP.

Set for release on Oct. 29, The Country and the Coast, Side A features six tracks, including Evans’ current single “Love Is Real,” a sweet reminder of what is truly important in today’s world.

"It's about capturing those moments and that feeling that comes when everything is just right in the world,” Evans recently told Taste of Country of the song, which he co-wrote alongside Jordan Reynolds and Parker Welling. “For me, that's just an amazing feeling, and one that I wanted to share in this music.”

Ahead of The Country and the Coast, Side A's release, Evans has also shared another of its songs, “Country Outta My Girl,” which he co-wrote alongside Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps and Mark Holman. Listen below:

Both "Country Outta My Girl" and "Love Is Real" are sure to make their way into Evans' setlists, beside hits such as “Kiss Somebody” and “Day Drunk,” while he's out on the road this fall with Brett Eldredge. Evans is opening for Eldredge on the "Lose My Mind" singer's Good Day Tour.

"I didn't always realize how much playing music, connecting with people and experiencing those shared moments and that shared energy just gives me life," explains Evans in a recent interview with E! News. "I guess I knew that because I've moved across the other side of the world to try to do it more often. But the last year and a half really proved that."

Full The Country and the Coast, Side A details are below. The EP is available for pre-order now.

Morgan Evans, The Country and the Coast, Side A Tracklist:

1. “Love Is Real”

2. “Country Outta My Girl”

3. “Beautiful Tonight”

4. “American Dream Truck”

5. “Sing Along Drink Along”

