The new Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led television drama Monarch will premiere on Fox on Sept. 11, and a new trailer teases the long-awaited debut. The somewhat-eerie clip gives more insight into the fast-paced drama viewers can expect on the show, and it reveals a few country music guest stars.

The show centers on the Roman family, otherwise known as the "First Family of Country Music," made up of Albie Roman (Adkins), his wife Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and their daughters, Nicolette (Anna Friel) and Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto). The latest trailer teases explosive moments involving potential murder, steamy office affairs, shady business deals, family power struggles and more.

Sarandon's narration from the perspective of her character sets the tone for the heated action to come.

"We are the first family of country music, now and forever," she says in the clip. "I never wanted to just be a star. I want to create a dynasty, and I have. But the strength to do whatever it takes to protect the family, well, we have to work on that."

The clip establishes the strong-willed nature of Sarandon's character as she tells her daughter Nicolette: "If there's a hell, I booked my ticket years ago."

The clip also showcases action from Adkins' character, showing him pulling the trigger on an unknown "enemy" of the family. Another plot line includes the competition between the Roman sisters to become the next "queen" of country music. The trailer ends with another gunshot — this time from Sarandon's character in a dressing room — interspersed with a sinister line from the family matriarch proclaiming she has no regrets from her career.

The trailer even reveals a few real-life country superstars who will appear as guest stars on the show" Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town are set to make cameos, and the trailer includes snippets of their scenes.

Monarch will officially premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, on Fox. After its post-football debut, the show will move to its permanent slot on Tuesdays at 9PM starting Sept. 20.