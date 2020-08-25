Moe Bandy's new song "Tonight Was Made for the Two of Us" captures the fun of being in love. The artist is premiering the track exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

"Tonight Was Made for the Two of Us" was written by Tom Botkin and Tony Stampley, the son of Bandy's frequent collaborator Tony Stampley. Bandy has high praise for the younger Stampley's way with words, calling him "such a great songwriter."

"I feel they really captured how fun it is to be in love," Bandy says of the new tune. "It’s a very powerful song and makes for the perfect love song."

"Tonight Was Made for the Two of Us" is one of 11 songs on Bandy's forthcoming new album, A Love Like That. It's the final album that Grand Ole Opry great Jimmy Capps completed production on prior to his death on June 2.

Bandy, a former sheet-metal worker and professional bull rider, found country success in the 1970s and '80s, winning one CMA Award and four ACM Awards. Throughout his career, he's earned 10 No. 1 songs and 40 Top 10 hits, including "Just Good Ol' Boys," "Rodeo Romeo" and "Holding the Bag."

A Love Like That is due out on Friday (Aug. 28). Visit MoeBandy.com for more information.

Listen to Moe Bandy's "Tonight Was Made for the Two of Us"