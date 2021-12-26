Miranda Lambert’s Partnering With ‘Queer Eye’ for a New Song, ‘Y’all Means All’

Miranda Lambert has one more new song in store for fans this year, and it's a team-up with the Season 6 premiere of reality TV series Queer Eye. The country superstar revealed on Sunday (Dec. 26) that her new track, "Y'all Means All," is debuting when the first episode of the season airs on Dec. 31 on Netflix.

This season of Queer Eye has a special connection to Lambert, as it was filmed in her home state of Texas. Both Lambert and the show shared news of the song on social media. "OMG. We partnered with THE country music queen," reads a post on Queer Eye's Twitter page, which also added that fans can get a taste of "Y'all Means All" in the Season 6 trailer, which drops Monday (Dec. 27.)

This season of Queer Eye finds the show's Fab 5 headed to the streets of Austin, Texas for a new round of lifestyle and fashion makeovers.

In recent years, Lambert has been increasing vocal about wanting to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2021 interview with GLAAD, the singer said that she feels she still has a long way to go in furthering her support for the cause, but that she's been learning, thanks in part to help and advice from her brother, Luke Lambert, and his husband Marc.

"I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," Lambert reflected at the time. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and me figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, attended a 2019 Pride Parade in New York City. In the Telemitry Remix video of her "Tequila Does," Lambert also invited Luke and Marc to co-star, along with a group of other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Y'all Means All" is the final installment in a year full of diverse releases from the country superstar. Her trio, the Pistol Annies, also issued their first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday, in 2021. Back in May, she also put out The Marfa Tapes with collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. A stripped-down collection of acoustic songs recorded in Marfa, Texas, that album is nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards.