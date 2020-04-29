Miranda Lambert Is in Quarantining in PJs, Just Like the Rest of Us

If you are currently at home wondering what to cook for dinner and counting the days you've been in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, rest assured, you aren't alone. Miranda Lambert, for starters, is right there with you.

Lambert recently posted to social media some photos showing that she, like all of us, isn't doing a whole lot while things are shut down. She's hanging out and keeping it real in the kitchen, making some soup in her "Sunday's best" (that would be dinosaur-printed pajama pants).

"The matching shirt has a red wine stain," she noted, so she paired them with a black tank and a bandana to keep her hair out of her face.

The singer also offered up some photos of her pets, including Sugar Pie the mini-horse, and a photo of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, trying to figure out what to do with a bunch of dogs who want couch space.

Lambert, like many artists, was forced to tinker with her tour dates as a result of coronavirus concerns. She pushed a series of eight Canadian shows and two United States tour stops originally set for April and May to October. Cody Johnson and Lanco will stay on as support acts for most shows, which are part of her 2020 Wildcard Tour.