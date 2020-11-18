Miranda Lambert has been selected for the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. The country star and Texas native is one of five inductees who will join the hall in April.

Lambert is the only musician in the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame's 2021 induction class, but she's not the only artist. Also being inducted are the late Pop Chalee, a Native American painter whose famed works are influential for their flat, two-dimensional style, and Lavonna "Shorty" Koger, a famous cowboy hat designer.

Lari Dee Guy, the world's winningest female roper who, in 2013, launched the Rope Like a Girl campaign to encourage young women to take up roping, and equestrian Kathryn Kusner, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in equestrian competition and the United States' first licensed female jockey, will also join the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in 2021. They'll all be inducted during the organization's 45th annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony, scheduled for April 27 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum’s Hall of Fame,” says National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Executive Director Patricia Riley. “Congratulations to all.”

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame was established in 1975 with a mission of "honor[ing] and celebrat[ing] women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and foster[ing] an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire." The museum features exhibits, a research library, a rare photography collection and distance-learning programs.