Miranda Lambert is shaking up her professional life in a big way. On Wednesday (March 15), she announced that she's parting ways with Sony Music, the record label that has released every one of her major-label albums since the beginning of her career.

"Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville," Lambert writes on social media. Over the last 20 years together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we've reached heights I never even dreamed were possible."

The singer underscores the gratitude she feels for her label, but also expresses her need for a refreshed creative perspective.

"I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity," she continues. "With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."

Lambert doesn't say what her next label destination might be, or if she's planning to release music independently. She does, however, share a retrospective picture that shows the covers of all nine albums she has released during her time at Sony.

Lambert first signed with Epic Records — a division of Sony — in September 2003, just a few months after her third-place finish on the first season of televised singing competition Nashville Star. It was the singer's first-ever record deal.

At the time, the singer said that she was approached by Epic Records. Despite the fact that she was a new artist, Lambert already had a powerful sense of self, and she made it clear to the label that she had no intention of changing who she was to fit a proscribed image.

"When I got a record deal, I said, 'I'm only wearing jeans. I'm not wearing frilly dresses,'" the singer said in an interview with Elle. "Dancing around in sequins is just not who I am. I wanted to be heard, not seen. People were like, 'Well, you know, you need to kind of be flexible on that,' and I just wasn't at all ... Looking back on it, it was a little extreme, but I really stuck to it. Luckily, it worked, but even if it didn't, I always knew that I'd be able to sleep at night."

Lambert's debut album, Kerosene, came out in 2005.