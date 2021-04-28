Jack Ingram and Jon Randall strummed their well-worn guitars on Ellen while Miranda Lambert sang a warning to a woman named Geraldene.

The new song from The Marfa Tapes is a more aggressive version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," which Lambert name-checks early on. The narrative is a little short of Loretta Lynn's "Fist City," but in that spirit.

"Geraldene" is a kind of game-recognizes-game story. They performed it as a trio on the TV show, after being introduced by the host:

The country hitmaker has expanded the Southwest vibes in her wardrobe for press surrounding The Marfa Tapes, an album of raw acoustic songs cut in Marfa, Texas. It'll drop on May 7 and features songs including "In Your Arms," which she debuted at the 2021 ACM Awards.

"You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ...," Lambert says of the new songs. "We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

Lambert, Randall and Ingram are longtime friends and co-writers who've previously written her songs "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," a fan favorite. They lean hard into their Texas roots with this album and song, and that came out during their performance on Ellen.

Take note of Ingram's acoustic guitar, which is particularly beat up from years of playing. Both men offer harmonies and share her smile when Lambert stutters through the chorus: "Geraldene, Geraldene / You got 'em all on their knees / But you can't take a man from me, Geraldene."

