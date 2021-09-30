Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall's Austin City Limits performance, taped in late April, premieres on Saturday (Oct. 2), but Taste of Country and The Boot readers don't need to wait until then to see some of their set. Sneak peeks of "Am I Right or Amarillo" and "Geraldine" are available below — keep reading to watch.

Lambert, Ingram and Randall's ACL performance, in support of their recent album The Marfa Tapes, was an all-acoustic affair, just like the record. The trio were the first performers to play to a live (masked) audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, too.

The artists' three-part harmonies shine on "Am I Right or Amarillo," during which Randall takes lead on the verses. All three singers accompany themselves on acoustic guitar during the performance, too.

"Geraldine," meanwhile, is as fun as it is on The Marfa Tapes, with Lambert snarling her way through the lyrics.

"Jon always says, if you've ever been on the road, you've met Geraldine," Lambert explains, "so we wrote a song about this made-up girl.

"Is she made up?" Lambert questions. "I mean ..."

"There's a little bit of truth in everything," Ingram offers.

In addition to "Am I Right or Amarillo" and "Geraldine," Lambert, Ingram and Randall's Austin City Limits set finds the three musicians sharing the stories behind The Marfa Tapes, the collaborative record they recorded in the West Texas town they often retreat to for songwriting sessions together. The episode will also include performances of "In His Arms," "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," among others.

The trio's ACL episode — the long-running music program's Season 47 premiere — will premiere at 9PM ET on PBS stations nationwide and will be available to stream online immediately after. Visit PBS.org for more details.

Austin City Limits featured Willie Nelson on its first episode, shot in 1974 and aired in 1975. The show's first full season ran in 1976. ACL's 47th season will also feature sets from Jade Bird, Billy Strings, Brandy Clark and more.

PICTURES: Miranda Lambert Through the Years