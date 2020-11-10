Miranda Lambert: 10 Things Even Die-Hard ‘Ran Fans Don’t Know

Think you know Miranda Lambert? We're betting that although you might consider yourself a total "'Ran Fan," there's still a few more things you can learn about the country megastar.

Lambert's now a household name thanks to her multiple acclaimed albums and her high-profile marriage to -- and subsequent divorce from -- fellow country star Blake Shelton, not to mention the tabloids' continued interest in her love life, but she spent years working her way up the music ladder. In the beginning (i.e., high school) she was an admittedly lousy student with questionable fashion sense -- but maybe you already knew that.

We're betting, however, that you don't know what item she's always got onstage with her, her family's connection to a former president or the omnipresent-in-the-South food item she doesn't know how to make. Read on to learn those and a few more things you don't know (yet) about Lambert: