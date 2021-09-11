Miranda Lambert turned to social media on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to remember the tragic events of that day, honoring the victims' loved ones and first responders with a proudly patriotic picture.

The country superstar posted a picture of the American flag waving at her farm on Saturday (Sept. 11), recalling that she was at choir practice during school hours when she heard the news of the attacks over the loudspeaker in 2001.

"I'll never be able to comprehend why," she writes. "It changed us all."

Hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and another struck the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Another plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, falling short of its intended target. The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and changed America's way of life drastically in the two decades since.

Lambert ends her post by honoring those who lost loves ones and thanking first responders, expressing her pride in her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, and other family members.

"Sending love and light today and everyday to the families of those who tragically lost their lives on this day 20 years ago," she writes. "To the first responders and military, thank your for bravery and sacrifice. I’m proud to come from a family of first responders and to have married into one. God Bless America."

Carrie Underwood was also among the many Americans who reflected on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. She posted a picture of the U.S. flag flying at half-staff at her farm, sharing her own recollections, prayers and thanks.

