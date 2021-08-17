Finnish country artist Mikaela Finne hoped to find healing with her new song "The Last Time." It's premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen.

"What can you say to someone when it feels like every possible word has already been said?" Finne muses. "This song is my attempt to say what hasn’t been said, or to simply say it out loud to myself again and let the healing begin. But also to acknowledge that for a little bit, it was the most beautiful experience I’ve ever had. It just ended really, really badly."

Finne's strong voice anchors "The Last Time," quivering with pain in all the right places. She's joined on the song by, among others, award-winning musician Al Perkins, who plays pedal steel guitar on the track.

"When I heard Al's playing on this song for the first time, I started crying," Finne shares. "His playing brought the song to another level and perfectly captured the mood of how I was feeling while writing it. The perfect mix of melancholy and beauty."

A native of Vaasa, Finland, who's now living in Stockholm, Sweden, Finne grew up inspired by both country and metal music, the former a love passed down from her father. Explains the artist, “The word ‘outlaw,’ for me, [means] you do something that you love regardless of what anybody else thinks about what you’re doing … When I was a teenager, the music and the heavy metal that I listened to were totally outlaw.”

Finne recorded her new album, Time Stands Still, in November, with producer Brady Blade at the helm, after her plans to tour Europe with fellow artist Caleb Caudle were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's her sophomore album.

Time Stands Still is due out on Aug. 27. Visit MikaelaFinne.com for more details.