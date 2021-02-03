Mickey Guyton Sounds Off on Morgan Wallen’s Racist Slur: ‘The Hate Runs Deep’

After Morgan Wallen was caught on camera using a racist slur in footage published by TMZ on Monday night (Feb. 2), Mickey Guyton wasn't among the people decrying his actions as not indicative of the country music community as a whole. Rather, she was reminding her fans and followers of the racism that runs deep within both the genre and the music industry as a whole.

Guyton, who is one of only a few Black artists who have found mainstream country music success — and is, in fact, the first solo Black woman to be nominated in a country-specific Grammy Awards category — has been open about the racism she's experienced both in her personal life and her career, including in her song "Black Like Me." On Monday (Feb. 1), in fact, she highlighted some of the racist comments she's received from people on social media.

"When I read comments saying 'this is not who we are' I laugh because this is exactly who country music is. I've witnessed it for 10 gd years," Guyton tweeted on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3). "You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It's a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth."

Of Wallen's use of the N-word specifically, Guyton says, "The hate runs deep." She also questions "how many passes" Wallen will get from fans and the industry.

Within the last year, Wallen has been arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct outside of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville and lost his spot as a performer on Saturday Night Live after violating the show's COVID-19 protocols by partying with University of Alabama students, maskless, only a few days before his scheduled appearance on the late-night sketch comedy TV show. Wallen issued public apologies both times; a judge declined to prosecute him on the charges, and he was invited back to SNL two months later.

"No one deserves to be canceled bu[t] this is unacceptable," Guyton adds in another tweet. "Promises to do better don't mean s--t."

Also on Twitter, "Country Girl" singer and Color Me Country Radio host Rissi Palmer echoed Guyton's thoughts. "Will y'all call me when the 'this isn't us' talk stops and the 'this is a systematic issue that we need to deeply examine, completely deconstruct, and rectify' conversation begins?" she writes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app