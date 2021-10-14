Mickey Guyton meets Mickey Mouse in a fun new animated clip from the Disney Channel and Disney Junior that's premiering exclusively via The Boot.

The Grammy-nominated country singer plays the main character in an upcoming episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse titled "The Wandrin' Warbler!" The episode features Mickey Mouse, Minnie and their friends traveling to the Old West town of Sunny Gulch to listen to a country singer named Wanda Warbler, who is supposed to be the best country singer in those parts.

Wanda is nicknamed "The Wandrin’ Warbler" because she tends to get sidetracked and wander off, frequently disappearing right before a scheduled performance. In the exclusive clip below, Wanda learns an important lesson about responsibility, and Guyton performs a new original song titled "Won't Go Wanderin'" in character as Wanda.

The character was actually based on Guyton's real-life appearance.

"This is my first time being able to do voiceover work, and it has been so cool to see what I look like as an animated character!" Guyton enthuses in the clip.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse "The Wandrin' Warbler!" premieres on Friday (Oct. 15) at 8AM ET on the Disney Channel, and 11AM ET on Disney Junior.

Guyton has been everywhere over the course of the past couple of years. She made Grammy Awards history as the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category when her song "Black Like Me" earned a nod for Best Country Solo Performance. She later performed the song on the live Grammys broadcast.

Guyton also co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban in April of 2021. She was nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year in early September, and her debut album, Remember Her Name, dropped on Sept. 24. CMT honored Guyton as their Breakout Artist of the Year during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year celebration in Nashville on Wednesday night (Oct. 13).