Mickey Guyton sits down with Latin pop superstar Becky G to offer insights from her experience battling racism and sexism in country music in a new clip from Facebook Watch that's premiering exclusively via Taste of Country and The Boot.

“Do you feel, since you’ve first started, that there has been change?” Becky G asks the Grammy-nominated country singer in the exclusive clip from Face to Face With Becky G below.

"Slow change," Guyton responds. "But there has been change."

"When I go back to Nashville, to these different award shows, I see Black people behind the scenes, Latinos behind the scenes, and that’s something I had never seen," adds Guyton, who spent nine years in Nashville before relocating to Los Angeles in 2020. "It is so beautiful to see people realize that we are so much better together than we are apart.”

"I love that," responds Becky G. "I always say, 'Juntos somos mas' ... Together, we are so much more."

It's been a whirlwind year for Guyton. She performed "Black Like Me" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March, where she was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for the same song. In April, she made history as the first Black woman to co-host the Academy of Country Music Awards. In September, Guyton released her long-awaited debut album, Remember Her Name, a decade after signing to Capitol Records Nashville in 2011.

Guyton promoted the album with an empowering performance at the CMA Awards in November of 2021, where she sang "Love My Hair" alongside Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

"Becky G & Mickey Guyton: Battling Systemic Racism in Country Music" premieres Tuesday (Jan. 4) at 12PM ET on Facebook Watch.