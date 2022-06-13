Mickey Guyton Is Hosting PBS’ ‘A Capitol Fourth’ July 4 Television Special

Mickey Guyton is returning to the stage for Independence Day celebration special A Capitol Fourth for the second year running, and this time, she's the host of the show.

Guyton tells People that it's "an absolute honor" to host the nation's annual birthday party, which is in its 42nd year running and will broadcast on PBS live from Washington, D.C., on July 4.

"I love the Fourth of July — it was always one of my favorite holidays," she elaborates, detailing her family's celebrations when she was a kid growing up in Texas. "Because Fourth of July was always so crazy, we would have 'Fifth of July' so that we could actually celebrate."

Guyton singer adds, "We would always go out to my friend's house in the country and just shoot off fireworks. And it was just one of my favorite times, getting together and celebrating with your friends and family and America. It was always super cool."

Each year, the A Capitol Fourth celebration enlists performers from all genres and backgrounds to contribute their musical talents to the show. In 2021, the country genre was well represented: Guyton performed alongside Alan Jackson and Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles, as well as Jimmie Allen.

Though it's not her first A Capitol Fourth appearance, this year will be different, she explains: The show has been pre-taped for the past two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and in 2022, it'll return to its traditional live broadcast.

"I'm so excited about that," Guyton tells People. "And just the representation, me being a Black country singer on that stage: I just hope to bring fun and happiness to everybody, at home, at this event…To be asked to host such an event as this, in a really trying time in our country, I just feel like it could be a huge opportunity to try and encourage more togetherness in this time."

With catalog standouts like "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?," Guyton is known for her work broadening the country format and carving out a path to include more Black artists. She's excited to once again push for more diverse representation in the genre, but she also hopes to show the audience more sides of her identity as an artist and as a person when she steps into her hosting role for the special.

"So often, I've been in situations and have had to have heavy conversations about race and that kind of stuff in America," she reflects. "And this is an opportunity for people to see me. And I'm a really fun, funny person, and it's just going to be really exciting for people to see that aspect of me."

Guyton says she'll also definitely be leaning into the festive spirit of Independence Day when it comes to her fashion choices. "I am here for all of it! I better have to get a red, white and blue option. It's freaking Fourth of July!" she adds.

More performers for the 2022 A Capitol Fourth event are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. The special will air on PBS on July 4 at 8PM ET, and will be broadcast to American troops serving around the world via the American Forces Network.

