Mickey Guyton Is Having a Baby Boy

Mickey Guyton's first child will be a boy. The country singer shares the news of her baby's sex with People in a new interview, calling him "an absolute miracle" and admitting that raising a Black son does come with concerns.

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word. I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him," admits Guyton, who is due in February. "I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be. I just want to support it in every way that I can."

Guyton announced her pregnancy in late August, a couple of weeks before she performed during the 2020 ACM Awards. The 37-year-old and her husband, Grant Savoy, a lawyer, have been married since June of 2017, when they tied the knot in Hawaii, after meeting through Guyton's best friend, who is also Savoy's stepsister.

"I was just a complete deer in the headlights and completely shocked and terrified and scared [when I learned I was pregnant]," Guyton shares. "In my mind, as a woman in the music industry, you think, 'Oh, I can't be pregnant and have a career. I can't be a mom and have a career.' I thought those things. I had to just completely do some deprogramming in my mind and realize that we all deserve happiness and we all deserve a family."

Guyton recently released an EP, Bridges, featuring six songs, including "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?," which address racism and gender inequality, respectively. A vocal advocate for both women in country music and artists of color, Guyton has seen her profile rise this year as conversations about racism and inequality in the United States have intensified.

"Imagine being newly pregnant and nauseous and having to recall your own racist experiences that you had to experience as a child. That's really hard to do," Guyton reflected in September, admitting with a chuckle that she's "terrified, absolutely" about motherhood.

"But I also feel hopeful ... It does feel like the veil has been lifted, whether some people want to receive it or not ... and eyes are starting to open," she says. "And also, this new generation — oh my gosh ... Watching how fearless young people are about their beliefs and who they are and what's important to them ... I have faith that that is going to carry my child, and that is what my child has to look up to."

