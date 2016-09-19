Michael Ray Plans 2016 Think a Little Less Tour

Michael Ray will hit the road this fall for his first-ever headlining tour. The country singer will begin his Think a Little Less Tour on Oct. 14 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Think a Little Less Tour takes its name from Ray's most recent single, which is in the Top 40 and continues to rise; along with "Think a Little Less," Ray will play other hits from his 2015 debut album, as well as a few of his favorite country classics. The newcomer was raised listening to traditional country music and playing in his grandfather's band, so it's a good bet that there will be quite a bit of variety at every show.

“So incredibly excited and grateful for my first official headlining tour,” Ray says. “Ten years of hard work has led me to this point. Lots of incredible music in store as well as a few surprises. Can’t wait to see you all out there!"

The Think a Little Less 2016 tour follows almost a decade of opening gigs for Ray, including opening stints for Brantley Gilbert and Darius Rucker. At a recent show with Rucker, Ray got the opportunity to hear the story of Brian Moore, a fallen NYPD officer, after noticing a sign his friends had made in his honor before the show. Taking the stage later that night, Ray donned a NYPD cap given to him by Moore's friends and paid special tribute to him, noting that first responders hold a special place in his heart.

“It’s my pleasure to do my part to lend my support to law enforcement during these tragic times. My father, grandfather and uncle were all first responders. I’ve always been so proud of the hard work and bravery I witnessed from them throughout my life,” he said. “I’d like to encourage everyone to come together to support their local police, firemen and paramedics for risking their lives daily for us.”

A full list of dates for Ray's Think a Little Less tour can be found below. Visit his official website for more info and to purchase tickets.

Michael Ray, Think a Little Less 2016 Tour Dates:

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Cowboys Saloon

Oct. 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Flats

Oct. 20 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Blue Moose

Oct. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Single Barrel

Oct. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

Nov. 3 - Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar

Nov. 4 - Shelby Township, Mich. @ Coyote Joe's

Nov. 5 - Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo

Nov. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's

Nov. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. @ City Limits Saloon

Nov. 18 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

Nov. 19 - Macon, Ga. @ Crazy Bull

Nov. 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ Dallas Bull

Nov. 26 - Rome, Ga. @ Brewhouse Music and Grill