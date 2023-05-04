Megan Moroney Accidentally Stepped on Miranda Lambert

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Megan Moroney needs to be on your radar. The up-and-comer is paving the way for future artists with her unique sound, and established stars like Carly Pearce have even said she's their favorite new artist.

I recently had the chance to sit down for a long conversation with Moroney, and among other things, we talked about her love for Miranda Lambert. That came from when I asked her who her dream collaboration would be with. I then asked her if she has ever had the chance to meet Lambert before, and the story she told is priceless:

"I did. I accidentally stepped on her at Red Door. This was when I was visiting Nashville. I had just gotten my fake ID taken at Nudies on Broadway, but somehow Red Door let me in with my second backup fake ID (laughs). I was in there, I was literally in sweat pants. I stepped back and I stepped on someone on accident and I turn around like, "Oh my God, I'm so sorry." And it was Miranda Lambert. I was like, "I am really so sorry."

She says Miranda had on a hat and glasses, so it was hard to tell who she was, but Moroney knew.

I had to know if she had any other run-ins with country artists before she herself became famous.

"I've met Kacey Musgraves with one shoe on," Moroney told me (listen below), to which I replied: "You had one shoe or she did?"

"I had one shoe on, because I had just gotten knee surgery, so I had this really big cast thing on my leg —so I had one cowgirl boot on," she confirmed.

Hear the full interview here:

It would seem as if 'making it' in country music requires running into another country artist first — literally. Luke Combs told me awhile back about the time he ran into Vince Gill on accident coming down a set of stairs at a concert venue in Nashville, before Luke was famous.

Megan Moroney is currently on tour, and she is releasing her debut album, Lucky, on May 5.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million.

Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Velvet Rodeo Vegas Residency Miranda Lambert launched her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency stay at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. It was a night of highs, lows, fireballs and singalongs.