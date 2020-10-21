Story Behind the Song: Matt Stell, ‘Chase It Down’

"Chase It Down," the seventh of eight songs on Matt Stell's October 2020 EP Better Than That, is a mid-tempo at a look at a couple on the precipice of a big decision: "It's you and I against this town / It's givin' in or gettin' out," Stell sings in the chorus. "We're singing that freedom sound / Let's chase it down."

Stell wrote "Chase It Down" with Jarrod Ingram and Blake Hubbard -- together known as the 720 -- as well as Brian Maher. Below, he shares the story behind the song, in his own words.

So, "Chase It Down" is a song that the guys from the 720 and Brian Maher and I wrote, that's really from the perspective of a lot of people that I know.

I'm proud of where I'm from, and I wouldn't trade it for the world, but at the same time, you know, you've gotta make sure that that's not a stifling thing. You wanna be able to grow up where you're at, or you wanna be able to grow and come back, and this song is about a couple that's kind of hitting that road. It's now or never, where they're gonna go do something or they're gonna stay here, and I'm not saying which one of those is right or wrong, but, man, you really kind of need to find out ...

WATCH: Matt Stell Shares the Story of "Chase It Down"