Martina McBride and her husband John said "I do" 32 years ago, on May 15, 1988. The couple first met through music (he is a sound engineer), when McBride was just 20 years old.

While it's been three-plus decades since their wedding day, the magic of that special event has stayed with the couple: McBride recalls to People, "There are so many [memories]. Going to breakfast with my mom and sister. Walking down the aisle with my dad. The kiss. Walking back down the aisle as the new Mrs. McBride!"

Since then, McBride's turned into a country music icon (she's sometimes called the "Celine Dion of country music"). She's released many records, with her 1997 album Evolution earning a three-times platinum certification and others ranging from gold to two-times platinum. Now parents of three daughters -- Delaney, Emma and Ava -- the couple attributes their marital success to three things: "[D]edication, commitment and respect for each other—and a sense of humor is very important," McBride said in 2009.

"It takes work, too. It's not all just a walk in the park. [But] we have a great relationship," John McBride tells The Boot. "She's my best friend. She's my partner ... I encourage all my friends to find a farm girl / rock star from Kansas and marry her."

