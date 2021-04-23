Mark Bryan and Wyatt Durrette headed to paradise for their new "Takin' a Ride" music video. The Hootie & the Blowfish co-founder and hit country songwriter are using the clip, premiering exclusively on The Boot, to spotlight hurricane rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas.

Shot in Elbow Cay, Bryan and Durrette's video finds them hanging at beach bars, napping in hammocks and enjoying the stunning ocean views. The small island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, in September of 2019, and while the "Takin' a Ride" music video shows off some truly gorgeous scenery, it ends with a focus on the continuing storm recovery efforts, via the Elbow Cay Restoration Association.

"Keep standing your ground, even when you don’t belong / Always hang a right when you get to wrong," Bryan and Durrette advise, promising in each chorus that they'll be "takin’ a ride wherever it leads me / Keeping it light and taking it easy / Forever around if you ever you need me ..."

"Takin' a Ride" comes from Bryan's recently released solo album, Midlife Priceless. He and Durrette -- known for co-writing several Zac Brown Band hits, among other songs -- co-wrote the song with Phillip Lammonds; they're joined on the song by bassist Hank Futch and drummer Gary Greene.

Bryan released five singles in the lead-up to the April 2 release of Midlife Priceless. The album arrived more than two decades after his first solo project, 2000's 30 on the Rail, though he's also released two other solo albums: 2008's End of the Front and 2016's Songs of the Fortnight.

Fans can learn more about Bryan's newest solo album and keep up with his goings-on at MarkBryanMusic.com.