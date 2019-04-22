Maren Morris surprised festivalgoers on the second weekend of Coachella 2019 by making an appearance during DJ Zedd's Sunday night (April 21) set to perform their hit "The Middle." Readers can press play above to watch.

"First time here," Morris wrote on Twitter when sharing a few photos from her Coachella 2019 appearance. "Thank you @zedd for such a badass time. #Coachella"

Although Coachella is a multi-genre music festival, its 2019 lineup largely ignored country music. Kacey Musgraves was the only mainstream country act on the bill this year, though Americana-leaning acts Hurray for the Riff Raff and Soccer Mommy also performed.

Zedd's Coachella 2019 Weekend 2 set also included an appearance by pop and R&B singer-songwriter Alessia Cara. The German DJ played the first weekend (April 12-14) of the annual festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif., as well, bringing out pop star Katy Perry during that set.

"The Middle" became a massive hit for Morris, Zedd and the duo Grey when it was released in February of 2018. The song became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary, Adult Top 40, Dance / Mix Show Airplay, Hot Dance / Electronic Songs and Mainstream Top 40 charts; it's also been certified gold or platinum in multiple countries. "The Middle" has been nominated at the Radio Disney Music Awards, American Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Grammy Awards; at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, it won Song of the Year and Dance Song of the Year.

Morris released her sophomore album, Girl, in March. She's currently on the road for her Girl: The World Tour.