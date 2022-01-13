Maren Morris Announces New ‘Humble Quest’ Album

Maren Morris wasn't kidding when she said her new album was coming "soon." The "Circles Around This Town" singer just announced Humble Quest, an 11-song follow-up to her pop-friendly Girl album (2019) that promises to be quite different.

The new single will lead an album of solo performances. Titles like "I Can't Love You Anymore," "Nervous," "Tall Guys" and "What Would This World Do" portend a very introspective album. She shared as much with a note to fans on Instagram.

"It turns out the pandemic did humble me," Morris says, after describing the emotions she went through during a year of major changes for her that included a new baby and — like all of us — isolation amid a pandemic. She discusses the word "humble" in thoughtful ways, ultimately deciding to do the work to decide if she is humble.

"Shooting off my mouth one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me," Morris writes. "'Humble' began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all."

A full tracklist and Morris' full statement is below. The album is produced by Greg Kurstin, who had a hand in producing Girl.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Morris described the overall sound of the record, noting that the organic nature of "Circles Around This Town" is indicative of the finished project.

“It’s a lot country-er on an instrumental level," Morris shares. "And rootsy-er than my last record which was very pop heavy. It’s a really hopeful record.”

Humble Quest is set for release on March 25 and will be Morris' third studio album since signing with Sony Music Nashville. Her last won the CMA for Album of the Year, while Hero (2016) was nominated for several awards. Thus far, she has not announced touring plans for 2022, but she indicated to Taste of Country that she'd like to hit the road this year.

Maren Morris' Humble Quest Tracklist:

1. "Circles Around This Town"

2. "The Furthest Thing"

3. "I Can't Love You Anymore"

4. "Humble Quest"

5. "Background Music"

6. "Nervous"

7. "Tall Guys"

8. "Detour"

9. "Hummingbird"

10. "Good Friends"

11. "What Would This World Do?"