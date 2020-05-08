Feeling ‘Nostalgic’ for Touring Life, Maren Morris Releases Live EP

Maren Morris is still bringing music to her fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crossover star has unveiled a four-song Amazon Live EP, Maren Morris Live From Chicago, recorded during the launch of her Girl: The World Tour at the Windy City's historic Riviera Theatre in March of 2019.

The track listing features the live renditions of four tracks from Morris' 2019 CMA Album of the Year-winning record: "Girl," "A Song for Everything," "Common" and "The Bones." It's available through Amazon Music now.

"Feeling so nostalgic for shows lately, so here’s a few tracks from opening night of Girl: The World Tour," Morris says in a press release.

The Girl album spawned two back-to-back No. 1 hits, with the title track and "The Bones," marking the first time since 2016 that a solo female country artist earned two chart-toppers off of the same project. "The Bones" also earned Morris the designation of being the first solo female to have consecutive No. 1s on the Country Aircheck chart since 2012.

Morris has also raked in five nominations ahead of the 2020 ACM Awards, including Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. The ceremony was moved from its original date in April to Sept. 16, 2020, to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shutdown of major events across the country.

The ACMs will tape at three of Nashville's revered venues: the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban will host the show when it airs via CBS.