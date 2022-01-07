Top 10 Maren Morris Collaborations

Maren Morris has just kicked off the next era of her already accomplished career with the release of her autobiographical single "Circles Around This Town." The 31-year-old Texas native has become a crossover success, charting hits on both the country and pop charts. From a young age, she spent years honing her craft as a songwriter and performer before heading to Nashville to pursue her career. Her 2015 self-titled EP, which included her hit "My Church," found huge success on streaming platforms and led her to a major label deal.

Morris' 2016 album Hero and 2019 followup LP Girl cemented her status as one of the genre's strongest new voices. Her raw talent, outspoken nature and determination to stay true to herself has connected with both fans and fellow artists, leading to a stream of collaborations with artists from an array of genres. For the purposes of this list, we'll focus solely on her solo collaborations outside of The Highwomen, the country supergroup featuring Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires that released their self-titled debut record in 2019.

Before this exciting new chapter of Maren Morris' career kicks into high gear, head on to see our ranking of her best collaborations so far.