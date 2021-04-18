Maren Morris nabbed Song of the Year honors at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). The singer-songwriter won one of the night's biggest honors for her smash hit "The Bones," giving a tearful acceptance speech.

Morris' win was announced just minutes after she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, performed together on the broadcast, singing a song titled "Chasing After You." They embraced after presenter Darius Rucker called her name, and he walked her to the foot of the stage as she took the podium to give an emotional speech.

"This is really bittersweet," Morris said through tears, going on to say that she wished her co-writers on the track, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, could be there to say something in person for their big win.

"This is so meaningful to me," she continued. "Song of the Year is something that I have just dreamt of for so long."

She explained that she was dating Hurd when she wrote the song.

"It was just a song to him, and I feel like sometimes songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me that I didn't know were possible the day I wrote it."

Maren went into the 2021 ACM Awards tied with Chris Stapleton for the largest number of nominations, with six overall.