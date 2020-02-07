Story Behind the Song: Madison Kozak, ‘First Last Name’

Country up-and-comer Madison Kozak is the the first artist signed to Nicolle Galyon's Songs & Daughters record label, a woman-focused and -created venture in conjunction with Big Loud. The recent Belmont University graduate is also part of CMT's 2020 Next Women of Country class.

While her record label is all about strong women, Kozak's debut single, "First Last Name," released in July of 2019, is about one very special man: The country-pop tune is for the singer's father.

Read on to hear what Kozak told The Boot about the story behind "First Last Name" on the 2019 BMI Country Awards red carpet.

"First Last Name" is probably the most personal song I’ve ever written. It’s a song I wrote for my dad as an early Father’s Day gift.

Being signed to Nicolle’s brand new record label, Songs & Daughters, one of the biggest pieces of advice she tells me is, "Tell your truth." My dad is the one who taught me everything I know and love about country music, so that’s where the inspiration came for that song.