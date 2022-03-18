51 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘Rose Garden’ Album Hits No. 1

Fifty-one years ago today, on March 18, 1971, Lynn Anderson's Rose Garden album landed at the top of the charts -- and stayed there for a staggering 14 weeks.

Rose Garden's success was propelled in part by its title track, which was a No. 1 hit. However, the song, written by Joe South, was intended for a man.

“It was popular because it touched on emotions,” Anderson told the Associated Press. “It was perfectly timed. It was out just as we came out of the Vietnam years, and a lot of people were trying to recover.

“This song stated that you can make something out of nothing,” she continued. “You take it and go ahead. It fit me well ..."

Anderson won Best Female Country Vocal Performance, for "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden," at the Grammy Awards. The successful album and song also helped her win Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards and Top Female Vocalist at the ACM Awards.

"Rose Garden" was the only single that Anderson released from her Rose Garden project, but other songs on the album include "It's Only Make Believe" by Conway Twitty and Jack Nance, "Another Lonely Night" by Larry Butler and "For the Good Times" and "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," both by Kris Kristofferson.

Rose Garden, which was certified platinum, for sales of one million units, was also a No. 1 album on the pop charts. The disc held the record for the longest run at No. 1 for 24 years, until Shania Twain broke the record with her 1995 project The Woman in Me.

Anderson, who passed away in 2015, is remembered largely for the success of Rose Garden, which was her only platinum-selling album. Her career spanned more than 50 years.