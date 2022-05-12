Luke Combs’ Baby Boy Will Spend ‘More Time Outside Than in Front of TV,’ Wife Nicole Says

Luke Combs and wife Nicole are expecting their first child — a boy — who is set to arrive sometime in the month of May.

While the couple have not yet announced their son's arrival, Nicole did take to Instagram Stories this week to answer a few questions from fans about her pregnancy and their son.

Nicole spilled a few details about her preparation for baby, including a few hints about how she's decorating his nursery. In one Instagram slide, Nicole says that the nursery has a theme, and she can't wait to show fans the finished product.

The couple is also set on how they'll raise their son: When asked by a fellow mom how she will "cope" with bringing her son into the world, Nicole had a decided answer.

"He's going to be spending a lot more time outside than in front of a TV, I can promise you that," she writes. "I'm pretty comfortable because I know my son will have good role models in his life. I can't control the world, but I can make sure he grows up in a good environment."

"You got this," she adds, encouraging the mom who posed the question.

Nicole also gave fans insight into her cravings and pregnancy symptoms, saying that she has mainly craved fruits and sweets, and as someone who doesn't like sweets, she says she "discovered a whole new world." She also says that she had many food aversions during her first trimester, including "all meat, eggs, coffee, garlic and onions." Additionally, she says that the smell of food cooking made her sick, and she "basically lived off waffles, yogurt, fruit and protein shakes" for awhile.

Finally, Nicole answered one of the biggest questions fans have been wondering: What will the Combs' name their baby? The question she chose to answer wasn't too direct, instead asking if the baby will be named after anyone, and Nicole answers that he "most likely" will take the name of someone.

As for how she feels carrying a celebrity's child, and being in the public eye? "I'm extremely protective already, but it's interesting because the opinions haven't really affected me," she writes.

"It's when people get aggressive," she adds, with a melting smiley face emoji.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking were married in August 2020, and they announced their pregnancy in January of this year.