Luke Combs Through the Years [PHOTOS]

Born March 2, 1990, in Charlotte, N.C., Luke Combs expressed an interest in music at an early age and followed that passion throughout his adolescence. That love for music inspired him to join various vocal groups and even lead to a solo at New York City's iconic Carnegie Hall. During his time at Appalachian State University, Combs decided to leave school early and pursue music full-time in Nashville.

Combs released his debut album, This One's for You, in 2017, which peaked at the number four spot on the Billboard 200. Since then, the singer has released numerous albums and amassed an impressive number of hits, including "When It Rains It Pours" (2017), "Beautiful Crazy" (2018), "Beer Never Broke My Heart" (2019), "Lovin' on You" (2020) and "Cold as You" (2021).

The country talent found love along the way and married his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Hocking, in 2020. She often serves as the inspiration for many of his love songs, including his romantic hit "Beautiful Crazy." In June 2022, the pair welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence Combs.

From playing music festivals to taking home some impressive hardware at award shows, scroll through the photos below to see a snapshot of the country talent's ever-evolving career.

Luke Combs Through the Years