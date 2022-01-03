Luke Combs Is Putting the ‘Finishing Touches’ on His New Album

2022 is shaping up to be quite the year for country music. Many artists have had more time on their hands in the last two years to put together new albums, with release dates rapidly approaching — one such highly-anticipated project will be Luke Combs' third album.

After wrapping up his What You See Is What You Get Tour, the CMA Entertainer of the Year took to social media to thank fans for their patience and support over the last two years. Combs remarked that he'd be taking a few weeks off, closing the "long strange chapter" of his last album before putting the "finishing touches" on LC3.

The "Cold as You" singer didn't give details of said new album, like a release date or title, but it's safe to say it's almost done.

Despite its challenges, the last two years have been very fruitful for Combs. He has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in country music with his 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year win. He also won back-to-back awards for CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and 2020, Billboard Music Awards for Top Country Artist and Top Country Album in 2019 and 2020, and countless other trophies.

In addition to a new album, Combs will be headlining his first-ever stadium shows in the new year. So far he has three shows on the calendar; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on May 21, Lumen Field in Seattle on June 4 and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 30. Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be the supporting acts.

The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer also has some scheduled dates overseas at the C2C Country to Country Festival in March. He'll be playing in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11, Dublin, Ireland on March 12 and London, England on March 13.