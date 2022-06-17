Luke Combs blends country, rock and soul on his romantic new single, “The Kind of Love We Make.” Out now, the track offers fans a sultrier, lovemaking side of the hitmaker.

Combs wrote the song with Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell and Jamie Davis, and it doesn’t shy away from detailing a strong attraction and all that it’s making two grown adults do. Lyrically, it’s also reminiscent of Josh Turner’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and other similarly themed country love songs.

“Let’s get some candles burning and some records turning / All the lights down low, take it nice and slow / The way your body’s moving, keep doing what you’re doing,” Combs sings in the effervescent chorus. “To me, all night long writing our love song / Girl, I want it, gotta have it / Let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make / The kind of love we make,” he continues.

The music video for "The Kind of Love We Make" does an excellent job of taking it to the next level. The visual’s storyline centers on a firefighter couple gradually losing their romantic spark for each other. This is juxtaposed with an elderly couple who are still madly in love with each other after 35 years.

In fact, they're so passionately focused on each other in the video that they’re unfazed by the massive fire that breaks out in their home. Will they be rescued in time by firefighters, or perish together in each other’s embrace? Watch the video above for an unexpected twist at the end.

“The Kind of Love We Make” is the latest single from Combs’ third album, Growin’ Up. Due out on June 24, the 12-track collection is produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and it will include “Tomorrow Me" and previous lead single, "Doin' This." It follows his 2019’s Triple Platinum record, What You See Is What You Get, and his 4X Platinum debut, This One’s for You.

Of his forthcoming album, Combs shares in a press release, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

He adds, “Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great, and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”