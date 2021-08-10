Luke Combs Clears Kindergarten Teacher’s Amazon Wishlist

Luke Combs didn't miss a plea from a fellow North Carolinian and Appalachian State University alum. A kindergarten teacher in Raleigh, N.C., tweeted at him for help with supplies for her students ahead of this school year, and the "Cold as You" singer obliged.

Kelly Kirk is a teacher at Wakefield Elementary school in Raleigh, and she took to Twitter to ask a few celebrities to help her out this year. The #CleartheList social media initiative finds teachers — especially those in underfunded schools — seeking outside support to purchase things they'll use to teach kids. Her wishlist included art supplies, building materials, animal figurines and more.

"Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS!" Combs wrote in response to her request.

Combs didn't actually finish his education at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. — he dropped out with one month remaining in his senior year. He remains tied to the school, however, and was even on track to perform in their football stadium before the pandemic canceled that plan in the summer of 2020.

He doesn't tweet often, and lately, it's been about one-on-one fan experiences. On Saturday (Aug. 7), for example, he recognized a fan whose father he shared a drink with during a concert:

After a few warmup dates, Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour will begin in earnest on Sept. 10 in (coincidentally) Raleigh, N.C. "Cold as You" is his newest single from the What You See Is What You Get album, and he's thought to be working on new music currently.