Luke Combs has just marked an extraordinary new career milestone. The burgeoning superstar has landed his 10th consecutive No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his current single, "Better Together."

The achievement is a first in the history of the chart, and it means that so far in Combs' career, every single he has released to country radio has reached the top spot on the Country Airplay chart. What's even more notable is that he's achieved that status over the course of just two full-length studio albums.

Combs scored five No. 1 hits from his 2017 debut album, This One's for You, with "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy." He has landed five additional hits from his sophomore album, 2019's What You See Is What You Get, including "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving," his Eric Church duet "Does to Me," "Lovin' on You" and now "Better Together."

Combs co-wrote "Better Together" with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana. He forged a bold new musical path for the track, taking a big step back from his rough-and-ready approach and pouring his heart out in a simple ballad that features just his voice over a piano.

Combs had a triumphant year career-wise in 2020, despite having to stay off the road due to COVID-19, but he also had a banner year personally. The singer married his longtime love, Nicole Hocking, in August.

